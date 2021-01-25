Microsoft has added minor UI improvements to the Tasks experience in Microsoft Teams, helping users to “celebrate completed tasks and stay motivated.”

The first is a new confetti animation when you complete a list of tasks or checklist in Microsoft Teams.

The animation is triggered when a user clicks the Completed button in a task.

Microsoft has also updated the progress bar, and users will now see the progress bar at the top of the checklist in task cards. This change is also coming to Planner on the web.

The change should be available immediately to all users.

via onMSFT