Microsoft has been releasing a series of nature-focused wallpaper packs into the Microsoft Store. Last week it was beaches and today the new wallpaper pack features rivers around the world.

Simply titled ‘River Roll’, the new theme pack contains 16 high-quality wallpapers in 4K resolution, the description of which reads as follows:

Get in the flow with rivers around the world in these 16 premium 4k images.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate colour, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary colour from the background.

You can download the River Roll theme pack from this link.

via ALumia