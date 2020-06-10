It will be a while before we can jet off to a new holiday destination, and to help lift our spirits Microsoft has released two new wallpaper packs for Windows 10 to the Microsoft Store, both with a great outdoor theme.

The first is titled ‘Clouds’ and the new theme pack contains 20 high-quality wallpapers in 4K resolution, the description of which reads as follows:

Look up. If these 20 premium 4k images were paintings, they would be masterpieces.

You can download the Clouds theme pack from this link.

The second is titled ‘Japanese Islands,’ the new theme pack contains 18 high-quality wallpapers in 4K resolution, the description of which reads as follows:

There are nearly 7,000 Japanese islands. Take a look at the stunning coastlines of Aogashima, Kujukushima, Hokkaido, and more. These 18 premium 4k images are free for Windows 10 Themes.

You can download the Japanese Islands theme pack from this link.

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate colour, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary colour from the background.

via ALumia