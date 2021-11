After much delay, Microsoft is getting close to rolling out Tab Search for the Edge browser.

Now the new feature has finally rolled out by default in the Edge Canary browser.

The feature now also supports the new Control+Shift+A shortcut key for easy mouse-less access.

The feature is available in Edge Canary 98.0.1089.0 and will presumably come to the Stable browser in 1-2 months.

via Neowin, Reddit