Switch exclusive No More Heroes 3 delayed into 2021

Nintendo Switch exclusive No More Heroes 3 has been delayed until next year.

Confirmed by director Goichi “Suda51” Suda, the long-awaited sequel of the Wii cult classic will be in development just a little bit longer than was at first expected.

Suda explains that the increased development time is due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic which has been a “real body blow” to the game’s development schedule. No More Heroes 3 will now launch in 2021.

“All staff members at Grasshopper have been working as hard as possible on developing the game in hopes of releasing it in 2020, but the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have unfortunately proven to be a real body blow to our schedule, causing unforeseen delays in development,” Suda51 wrote on Twitter.

“Now that we have managed to get back on our feet with development, we have decided to focus on prioritizing quality and to therefore push back the final release date.”