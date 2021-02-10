Amazon’s new Trade-In programme allows customers to receive an Amazon.co.uk gift card in exchange for their old Amazon devices.

Which models are eligible?

Eligible models include the Echo 1st and 2nd generation, the Echo Dot 2nd and 3rd generation, the Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock, the Echo Plus, the Echo Show 1st generation, Echo 3rd generation, Echo Plus 2nd generation and Echo Dot 3rd Generation Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa.

The process is easy and convenient with an immediate offer and free delivery. When submitting a trade-in, you need to print a free pre-paid delivery label for sending all items. There are no fees involved- if a trade-in item is not accepted and is returned, there is no cost for returning the item.

The condition descriptions outline the minimum condition criteria that is accepted for trade-in:

During the trade-in submission process, you have to fill in questions about the condition of your electronic item.

Fire Tablets must at least meet the following guidelines to be accepted for trade-in:

The device must match the product title and version, size, and colour selected.

The device is not being financed through your carrier.

The device has been unlocked and deregistered from your online account. For instructions visit Unlock or Deregister your Device for Trade-In.

Kindle E-readers must match the product title and version, size, and colour selected.

Echo & Alexa devices must match the product title and version, size, and colour selected.

Streaming Media Player devices must match the product title and version, size, and colour selected.

Which Models can I trade my old device in for?

In exchange for your old device, you may receive the: Echo Dot 3rd Generation Smart Speaker with Alexa, Echo Dot 3rd Generation smart speaker with clock, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8, Echo Show 2nd Generation, Echo 4th Generation in 2 colours: Glacier White and Twilight Blue, and finally the Echo Dot in 3 colours: Glacier White, Twilight Blue or Charcoal.

Make sure to send your trade-in by the date specified on the delivery label, and remember to back up all of your personal data on a device before shipping.

If your Amazon Smart Home Device is not listed in the Trade-In shop, keep checking the Trade-In programme, as it is constantly updated with new items.

For full Terms and Conditions click here.