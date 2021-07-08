Surgeon Simulator 2, the sequel to the medical malpractice simulator that is Surgeon Simulator, is launching this year on September 2nd for Xbox and PC.

After being an exclusive on the Epic Games Store for a year, Surgeon Simulator 2 will finally be hitting Xbox, the Windows Store, and Steam later this year, in case you don’t want to support Epic Games and their weirdly feature light storefront.

As if performing delicate surgery with a hammer wasn’t hard enough, Surgeon Simulator 2 lets three of your friends join in on the fun to wreak havoc on a poor unsuspecting patient in serious need of proper medical care.

The wider release is coming in a new Access All Areas edition which includes the year’s worth of updates made since the Epic Games Store release, as well as a greater selection of user-generated maps to enjoy.

On top of the four-player co-op story campaign, Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Area’s will also see the return of competitive mode, allowing up to four players to challenge one another to complete the best surgery.

Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas is going to be optimised for Series X|S consoles upon launch, with the game targeting 4k at 60FPS. The game will also be utilising Xbox Smart Delivery to ensure that you’re playing the best version of the game for your specific console when it launches this September.