After Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Laptop 2, Microsoft is now rolling the October 2021 security update to Surface Studio 2 and Surface Pro 7. The update includes no new features as you’d expect from a firmware update, but it does include tons of improvements and fixes that will improve the user experience of the Studio 2 and Pro 7.

Talking about what’s inside the update, it includes improvements to the audio and graphics performance and stability, battery life improvements, and fixes critical security vulnerabilities. You can see the full official changelog below.

Surface Studio 2 firmware update changelog

Windows Update History Device Manager NVIDIA – Display – 27.21.14.6296 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 – Display adapters NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 – Display adapters Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.9083.3 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.6 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension

Surface Pro 7 firmware update changelog

Windows Update History Device Manager Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.9621 Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics – Display adapters Intel Corporation – Extension – 27.20.100.9621 Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics Extension Surface – Monitor – 6.81.139.0 Surface Panel – Monitor Intel – Net – 22.80.0.9 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters Intel – Bluetooth – 22.80.0.4 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth

The October 2021 software update is now rolling out right now and should be available on your Surface Pro 7/ Surface Studio 2 devices. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.