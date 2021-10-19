Microsoft is pushing the October 2021 firmware update to Surface Pro 7+, and Surface Laptop 2 via a firmware update. The latest firmware update includes no new features, as you’d expect, but it does offer fixes for the CPU throttle issues, improvements to the audio stability and reliability. The update also includes improvements to the device stability and reliability during Surface Dock 2 scenarios.

You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Laptop 2 October firmware update changelog

Windows Update History Device Manager Surface – Extension – 6.7.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Extension Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.9 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.9083.3 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers

Surface Pro 7+ October firmware update changelog

Windows Update History Device Manager Surface – System – 3.50.139.0 Surface Radio Monitor – System devices Surface – Firmware – 12.206.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware Surface – Firmware – 16.101.141.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware Surface – Firmware – 14.1.0.0 Surface PD Controller – Firmware

The October 2021 software update is now rolling out and should be available on your Surface Pro 7+/ Surface Laptop 2 devices. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.