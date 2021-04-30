Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update

Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update Qualcomm Advanced Modem Subsystem Device 10400.1.77.3 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) ACPI Bridge Device 1.0.1040.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Adreno 680 GPU 27.20.1460.0 Improves graphics performance, system stability, and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Aqstic 1.0.1040.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth Radio Driver 1.0.1460.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth UART Transport Driver 1.0.1460.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Bus Device 1.0.1020.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Bus Device 1.0.1040.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Bus Device 1.0.1440.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Bus Device 1.0.1020.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Bus Device 1.0.1040.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Bus Device 1.0.1040.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Bus Device 1.0.1040.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Bus Device 1.0.1360.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Data Device 1.0.1020.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Data Device 1.0.1460.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Data Device 1.0.1040.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Hexagon 690 DSP 1.0.1040.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Hexagon 690 DSP 1.0.1440.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Hexagon 690 DSP 1.0.1440.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Location 1.0.1380.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device 1.0.1040.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device 1.0.1040.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device 1.0.1040.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device 1.0.1040.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device 1.0.1440.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Power Management 1.0.1040.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Power Management 1.0.1060.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.1020.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.1040.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.1380.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.1440.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.1040.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.1040.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.1040.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.1380.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) USBC UCSI Participant 2.9.139.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc 1.0.1420.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface 0953 Fw Update 2.12.139.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Battery 2.35.139.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Digitizer HidSpi Extn Package 2.4.137.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update Driver Extension 6.1.137.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Hid Mini Driver 3.31.139.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Integration Driver 35.1.139.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Pen BLE LC Adaptation Driver 3.6.139.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Pen Cfu Over Ble LC Connection 2.19.139.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Pen Firmware Update 2.4.139.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Pen Integration Device 2.5.139.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Pen0953 Cfu Over BleLc Extn Package 2.9.139.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Pro X Bluetooth UART Transport Driver NVM Extension 10400.1.22.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Pro X Gemalto eSIM Update Device Extension 10400.1.22.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Pro X Peripheral Image Loader Device 1.0.1220.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Pro X Power Engine Plug-in Device 1.0.1380.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Pro X Qualcomm(R) Aqstic 1.0.0820.2 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Pro X SPI Device 1.0.1380.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Pro X Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc 10400.1.22.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Qualcomm(R) Aqstic 1.0.1180.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Serial Hub Driver 9.54.139.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface SMF Core Driver 3.116.139.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface SPT Core 2.46.139.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface System Aggregator 14.406.139.0 Improves system stability.

Surface System Telemetry Driver 2.34.137.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Tcon Device 4.18.139.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Thermal Policy Driver 8.18.139.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Type Cover v7 Firmware Update 1.49.137.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface UEFI 3.563.140.0 Improves system stability.