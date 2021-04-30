|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update
|Qualcomm Advanced Modem Subsystem Device
|10400.1.77.3
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) ACPI Bridge Device
|1.0.1040.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Adreno 680 GPU
|27.20.1460.0
- Improves graphics performance, system stability, and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Aqstic
|1.0.1040.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth Radio Driver
|1.0.1460.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth UART Transport Driver
|1.0.1460.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Bus Device
|1.0.1020.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Bus Device
|1.0.1040.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Bus Device
|1.0.1440.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Bus Device
|1.0.1020.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Bus Device
|1.0.1040.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Bus Device
|1.0.1040.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Bus Device
|1.0.1040.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Bus Device
|1.0.1360.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Data Device
|1.0.1020.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Data Device
|1.0.1460.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Data Device
|1.0.1040.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Hexagon 690 DSP
|1.0.1040.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Hexagon 690 DSP
|1.0.1440.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Hexagon 690 DSP
|1.0.1440.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Location
|1.0.1380.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device
|1.0.1040.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device
|1.0.1040.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device
|1.0.1040.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device
|1.0.1040.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device
|1.0.1440.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Power Management
|1.0.1040.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Power Management
|1.0.1060.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device
|1.0.1020.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device
|1.0.1040.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device
|1.0.1380.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device
|1.0.1440.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device
|1.0.1040.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device
|1.0.1040.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device
|1.0.1040.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device
|1.0.1380.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) USBC UCSI Participant
|2.9.139.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc
|1.0.1420.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface 0953 Fw Update
|2.12.139.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Battery
|2.35.139.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Digitizer HidSpi Extn Package
|2.4.137.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update Driver Extension
|6.1.137.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Hid Mini Driver
|3.31.139.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Integration Driver
|35.1.139.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Pen BLE LC Adaptation Driver
|3.6.139.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Pen Cfu Over Ble LC Connection
|2.19.139.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Pen Firmware Update
|2.4.139.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Pen Integration Device
|2.5.139.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Pen0953 Cfu Over BleLc Extn Package
|2.9.139.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Pro X Bluetooth UART Transport Driver NVM Extension
|10400.1.22.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Pro X Gemalto eSIM Update Device Extension
|10400.1.22.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Pro X Peripheral Image Loader Device
|1.0.1220.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Pro X Power Engine Plug-in Device
|1.0.1380.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Pro X Qualcomm(R) Aqstic
|1.0.0820.2
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Pro X SPI Device
|1.0.1380.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Pro X Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc
|10400.1.22.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Qualcomm(R) Aqstic
|1.0.1180.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Serial Hub Driver
|9.54.139.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface SMF Core Driver
|3.116.139.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface SPT Core
|2.46.139.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface System Aggregator
|14.406.139.0
- Improves system stability.
|Surface System Telemetry Driver
|2.34.137.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Tcon Device
|4.18.139.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Thermal Policy Driver
|8.18.139.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface Type Cover v7 Firmware Update
|1.49.137.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
|Surface UEFI
|3.563.140.0
- Improves system stability.
|SurfaceUcmUcsiHidClient Device
|2.10.139.0
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.