After pushing the April 2021 firmware update to Surface Pro X SQ2, the company is now rolling the update to the SQ1 variant of the Surface Surface Pro X. The update includes a plethora of improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

SURFACE PRO X SQ1 FIRMWARE CHANGELOG

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware UpdateQualcomm Advanced Modem Subsystem Device10400.1.77.3

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) ACPI Bridge Device1.0.1040.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Adreno 680 GPU27.20.1460.0

  • Improves graphics performance, system stability, and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Aqstic1.0.1040.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth Radio Driver1.0.1460.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth UART Transport Driver1.0.1460.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Bus Device1.0.1020.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Bus Device1.0.1040.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Bus Device1.0.1440.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Bus Device1.0.1020.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Bus Device1.0.1040.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Bus Device1.0.1040.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Bus Device1.0.1040.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Bus Device1.0.1360.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Data Device1.0.1020.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Data Device1.0.1460.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Data Device1.0.1040.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Hexagon 690 DSP1.0.1040.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Hexagon 690 DSP1.0.1440.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Hexagon 690 DSP1.0.1440.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Location1.0.1380.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device1.0.1040.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device1.0.1040.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device1.0.1040.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device1.0.1040.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device1.0.1440.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Power Management1.0.1040.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Power Management1.0.1060.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device1.0.1020.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device1.0.1040.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device1.0.1380.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device1.0.1440.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device1.0.1040.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device1.0.1040.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device1.0.1040.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device1.0.1380.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) USBC UCSI Participant2.9.139.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc1.0.1420.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface 0953 Fw Update2.12.139.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Battery2.35.139.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Digitizer HidSpi Extn Package2.4.137.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update Driver Extension6.1.137.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Hid Mini Driver3.31.139.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Integration Driver35.1.139.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Pen BLE LC Adaptation Driver3.6.139.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Pen Cfu Over Ble LC Connection2.19.139.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Pen Firmware Update2.4.139.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Pen Integration Device2.5.139.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Pen0953 Cfu Over BleLc Extn Package2.9.139.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Pro X Bluetooth UART Transport Driver NVM Extension10400.1.22.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Pro X Gemalto eSIM Update Device Extension10400.1.22.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Pro X Peripheral Image Loader Device1.0.1220.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Pro X Power Engine Plug-in Device1.0.1380.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Pro X Qualcomm(R) Aqstic1.0.0820.2

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Pro X SPI Device1.0.1380.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Pro X Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc10400.1.22.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Qualcomm(R) Aqstic1.0.1180.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Serial Hub Driver9.54.139.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface SMF Core Driver3.116.139.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface SPT Core2.46.139.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface System Aggregator14.406.139.0

  • Improves system stability.
Surface System Telemetry Driver2.34.137.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Tcon Device4.18.139.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Thermal Policy Driver8.18.139.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface Type Cover v7 Firmware Update1.49.137.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.
Surface UEFI3.563.140.0

  • Improves system stability.
SurfaceUcmUcsiHidClient Device2.10.139.0

  • Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Apart from Surface Pro X SQ2 and SQ1, the company recently rolled out the April 2021 firmware update to Surface Studio 2Surface Pro 6Surface Pro 7.

The new updates are rolling out right now and should be available for your Surface Book 3. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.

Comments