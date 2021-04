Microsoft today released new system updates for all Surface Pro X devices with several improvements. The April 2021 update comes with numerous improvements.

See the full changelog below:

Surface Pro X SQ2 firmware changelog

Qualcomm Advanced Modem Subsystem Device 10400.1.77.3 – Improves system stability and combines support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm (R) Adreno (TM) 680 GPU 27.20.1460.0 – Improves graphics performance, system stability and combines support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm (R) Bluetooth Radio Driver 1.0.1460.0 – Improves system stability and combines support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm® Bluetooth UART Transport Driver 1.0.1460.0 – Enhances system stability and combines support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm Bus Device (R) 1.0.1360.0 – Enhances system stability and merges support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm Bus Device (R) 1.0.1440.0 – Enhances system stability and combines support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm (R) Data Device 1.0.1460.0 – Enhances system stability and merges support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm (R) Hexagon (TM) 690 DSP 1.0.1440.0 – Improves system stability and combines support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm (R) Hexagon (TM) 690 DSP 1.0.1440.0 – Improves system stability and combines support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm Location (R) 1.0.1380.0 – Improves system stability and merges support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm® Memory Device and File System 1.0.1440.0 – Enhances system stability and combines support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm® System Manager 1.0.1380.0 – Enhances system stability and combines support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm® System Manager 1.0.1440.0 – Enhances system stability and combines support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm® System Manager 1.0.1380.0 – Enhances system stability and combines support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm (R) Wi-Fi B / G / N / AC (2 × 2) 1.0.1420.0 – Improves system stability and merges support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update Driver Extension 6.1.137.0 – Improves system stability and merges support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Hidden Mini Driver 3.31.139.0 – Improves system stability and merges support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Pen BLE LC Adapter Driver 3.11.139.0 – Enhances system stability and merges support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Pro X CDSP Subsystem Bus Device Extension 1.0.1160.1 – Enhances system stability and merges support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Pro X Power Engine Plug-in Device 1.0.1380.0 – Enhances system stability and merges support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Pro X SPI Device 1.0.1380.0 – Enhances system stability and merges support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Serial Hub Driver 9.54.139.0 – Improves system stability and merges support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface SMF Core Driver 3.116.139.0 – Improves system stability and merges support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface System Aggregator 1.108.139.0 – Improve system stability.

Surface Touch Firmware 5.0.121.139 – Improves system stability and merges support for Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface UEFI 7.563.140.0 – Improve system stability.

To update, simply do a search on Windows Update.

via WBI