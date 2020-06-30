We complained a yesterday that Apple’s two-year-old iPad processor was running rings around the Surface Pro X, released less than a year ago.

We also reported that Qualcomm appears to be working on a more powerful version of the processor which powers the Surface Pro X, the Qualcomm SnapDragon SC8180XP, which is runs at the high 3.15 Ghz clock speed.

Now the two stories have crossed paths, as a Surface device running the new processor has been spotted on Geekbench.

The device is recognized as a prototype Surface due to the use of the typical OEMSR device name Microsoft commonly use for their own hardware. Due to a bug in Geekbench, the ARM processor is normally labelled a Pentium device, but it is clearly not the SQ1 as it is running at the new 3.15 Ghz speed, a first for Qualcomm.

The Qualcomm SC8180XP is excepted to be an 8180X Plus processor with faster clock speeds for the 4 main processor cores.

According to the documentation, 4 cores of the 8 core processor will run at 3.15 Ghz, up from 2.84 Ghz. The 4 “little” cores will continue to run at 1.8 Ghz, while the Adreno 680 GPU will hoover along at 718 megahertz.

Devices running the new processor are expected to show up towards the end of the year, though whether this includes a new Surface Pro X, which was released in October last year, we can not say yet.

