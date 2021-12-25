Microsoft Surface Pro 7(i5, 8GB/128GB) is $300 cheaper today at Amazon. Thanks to the massive $300 discount, the Surface Pro 7 is now available at $599, down from its original price point of $899. You can buy the Surface Pro 7 at a discounted price here from Amazon.

However, it’s worth noting that Microsoft doesn’t include the type cover with the device, so to be able to use the Surface Pro 7 to the maximum extent, you’ll need a type cover. In other words, you’ll have to buy the type cover separately, and you’ll need to spend almost $150 for that. You can buy the Surface Pro type cover here from Amazon.

The Surface Pro 7 is a versatile and lightweight computer and comes with full Windows 10, meaning you can do a lot more than what you can do on an Android tablet or iPad. It’s also a great computer for students, so if you’re looking for a full-blown PC that you can take to your university, look no further than Surface Pro 7.

In addition to the new Intel 10th-gen processors, the Surface Pro 7 now comes with a Type-C port and support for Fast Charging. The battery of the Surface Pro 7 can go from 0 to 80 percent in an hour! You can also expand the storage by inserting a microSD card into the Pro 7. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, 8MP webcam, Intel Iris Plus graphics.