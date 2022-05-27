Microsoft has released a new firmware update for Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Book 3 devices. The May 2022 firmware update brings some new changes to the devices to alleviate the overall user experience.

The May 2022 firmware update adds the Dynamic Refresh rate support for Windows 11-powered Surface Laptop Studio alongside improving the touch experience. The update also improves graphics stability, performance and stability of the Surface Dock and Pen.

The May 2022 firmware update is available for Laptop Studio devices that are running the Windows 10 October 2020 Update, Version 20H2, or greater. If you haven’t got the update, make sure you’re running a supported version of Windows.

Meanwhile, Surface Book 3 owners aren’t getting any new features with the latest May 2022 firmware update. Instead, it fixes security vulnerabilities and improves system stability. Some Surface Book 3 users were unable to boot to Windows 11 after installing the February 2022 firmware update, and the May 2022 update has fixed the issue.

The May 2022 update is available for Surface Book 3 devices that are running the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Version 20H1, or greater.

You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more about the changes in the latest firmware update.

Surface Laptop Studio May 2022 firmware update changelog

Surface Book 3 May 2022 firmware update changelog

The latest firmware update is being pushed to Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Book 3 in a phased manner, which means users will not get it today. However, the update will be available for all Pro 8 devices.

It’s worth noting that once you install it, you cannot go back to the previous version. Updating the latest update will also bring all the last updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. You will also need to restart your Surface to complete the installation.

Earlier this month, Microsoft rolled out the May 2022 firmware version to Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Book 3 users. The firmware version added improvements to the system Camera performance and stability, improved Surface Dock 2 reliability, and improvements to the Surface Slim Pen 2 inking. It also resolves the system bug check. You can learn more about the update here.

Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Book 3 owners can now go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.