Microsoft has started pushing the September 2021 firmware update to Surface Laptop Go devices. The new update addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves USB-C stability. The update includes no new features, as you’d expect from a firmware update. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Windows Update History Device Manager Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1763.7 Surface ME – Firmware

The September 2021 update has recently been rolled out to Surface Go 2, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Book 3, adding fixes for the critical security vulnerabilities, improvements to the USB-C and system performance and stability.

The September update is now rolling out and should be available for your Surface Laptop Go. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.