Microsoft is now pushing the September 2021 firmware update to Surface Pro 7 devices. The new firmware update adds no new features, as you’d expect. But it does addresses system hang and shut down issues, and unfortunately, that’s all you’ve got in the latest firmware update. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

The September 2021 update has recently been rolled out to Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3, adding fixes for the critical security vulnerabilities, improvements to the USB-C and system performance and stability.

The September update is now rolling out and should be available for your Surface Pro 7. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.