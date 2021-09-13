Microsoft Surface Go 2

Recently, Microsoft released the September 2021 system updates for Surface Go 2. These updates fix the critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Microsoft also specified that this update improves PXE boot performance and driver to support service. You can find the full changelog below.

Changelog

Windows Update HistoryDevice Manager
Surface – Firmware – 1.0.1.6Surface UEFI – Firmware
Surface – Firmware – 11.8.86.3877Surface ME – Firmware
Intel – System devices – 2102.100.0.1044Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices
Intel – Software devices – 1.62.321.1Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices

To download and install Microsoft’s latest September firmware update, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

You can order Surface Go 2 here from Microsoft Store.

Source: Microsoft

