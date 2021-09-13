Recently, Microsoft released the September 2021 system updates for Surface Go 2. These updates fix the critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Microsoft also specified that this update improves PXE boot performance and driver to support service. You can find the full changelog below.

Changelog

Windows Update History Device Manager Surface – Firmware – 1.0.1.6 Surface UEFI – Firmware Surface – Firmware – 11.8.86.3877 Surface ME – Firmware Intel – System devices – 2102.100.0.1044 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices Intel – Software devices – 1.62.321.1 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices

To download and install Microsoft’s latest September firmware update, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

You can order Surface Go 2 here from Microsoft Store.

Source: Microsoft