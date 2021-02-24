Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 is expected to see the light of the day in the second half of 2021, but we already have started to get key details about the laptop. The fourth-generation Surface Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 processor just visited Geekbench benchmark site, giving us some exciting information about the product.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Surface Laptop 4, which is powered by Ryzen 5 3580U, is codenamed “Renior” and will have 8GB of DDR4 RAM. Although not confirmed, the one with 8GB RAM is likely the base variant of the Laptop 4. Beyond that, the listing gives us other key details about the laptop.

It, however, gives us some sense of how powerful the Laptop 4 will be. On Geekbench 5, the Surface Laptop 4 with Ryzen 5 3580 processor managed to get a single-core score of 1063 and a multi-core score of 5726. For the sake of comparison, the Laptop 4 with Intel processor got a single-score of 1343 and a multi-core score of 4970.

Microsoft is also expected to launch Surface Pro 8 alongside the Laptop 4. We also posted about the leaked benchmarks score of the Surface Pro 8. You check it out here.

If you’re a Surface Laptop user., what improvements do you want to see in the fourth-generation Surface Laptop? Let us know down in the comments.