Online benchmarks are a good way to see what is coming next in Microsoft’s Surface line, and a few new entries have shown up on Geekbench giving us a preview of what Microsoft is working on.

One device, either the Surface Pro 8 or Surface Laptop 4 (business edition, with Intel processor) has the device code name “OEMWY” (similar to other prototype Surface devices in the past) and is powered by the Intel’s 11th-generation Tiger Lake CPU (i7-1185G7).

The Tiger Lake processor features an upgraded “Xe” GPU which should deliver much-improved performance compared to the older Ice Lake generation.

Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Renoir

Another device, powered by an AMD processor, is likely the Surface Laptop 4.

That device has the code name “OEMGR OEMGR Product Name DV” claims to have an AMD Ryzen 7 3780U but the Renoir code name betrays the device as actually powered by the new “AMD Renoir” processor.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 are expected to be largely unchanged except for the upgraded processors and will likely hit the market in H2 2021.

