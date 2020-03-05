Surface Laptop 3 might get the Core i5, 16GB RAM variant soon

Back in October, Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop 3 along with Surface Pro 7. Both the new Surface devices came with Intel’s 10th gen CPUs but Microsoft also offered the Surface Laptop 3 with AMD CPU.

Unfortunately, you can get the Surface Laptop with Intel CPU through Microsoft’s business partner. Even then, Microsoft will offer Core i5-1035G7 and Core i7-1065G7 with 8 GB and 16 GB of RAM respectively. However, it looks like Microsoft might be planning to offer Core i5-1035G7 with 16 GB of RAM. According to a report by Windows Latest, Microsoft is planning to launch another variant which will offer Intel’s 10th Gen Core i5 CPU along with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD. The new variant will be coming out later this year and will be available to Microsoft Business customers. Insight has already listed the laptop on its website for $1,498.

The new Surface Laptop with i5 CPU and 16 GB of RAM will be available only for business customers in the US. We don’t know if Microsoft plans to bring the same configuration to other regions or not.