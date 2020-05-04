After giving us the specs of the Surface Book 3, the Energy Star certification site has now also neatly delivered the specs of the Surface Go 2.

The site confirms at least one model will have an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor with 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD, making for a pretty powerful little tablet.

Another variant will also be available with an updated Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Other leaks have confirmed that an LTE version with Wi-FIi 6 may also be coming, with a larger 10.5-11 inch screen with slimmer bezels, similar to the Surface Pro X also being rumoured.

Microsoft is expected to launch the new tablets at a virtual event in the very near future.

Via WindowsLatest.