Last week Microsoft announced the successor to the budget-friendly Surface Go. The Surface Go 2 came with better specs and a slightly larger display, thanks to the thinner bezels.

While Surface Go 2 is just starting to go on sale, iFixit managed to grab one and open it up to see how repairable is the new Surface Go 2. Last year, Microsoft made some design changes that made the Surface Pro X and Surface Laptop 3 more repairable. The Go 2 seems to follow the footsteps as it has better internal design including a less powerful adhesive and better metal shields that can be reused during the reassembly process. Unfortunately, Surface Go 2 doesn’t have modular components and most of the components are soldered to the motherboard. Furthermore, the device doesn’t have replaceable SSDs and the storage is soldered to the motherboard as well.

Overall, the device managed to score 3 out of 10 on the repairability scale. While this is not a good score by any standards, it certainly is an improvement from Surface Go which scored 1 on the scale.