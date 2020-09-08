The Surface Duo is launching on the 10th September, and if you are thinking of picking one up, you can start learning how to set one up straight away, as Microsoft has just published the Surface Duo support pages.

The pages cover such issues as getting started, applying the bumper case, connecting to wireless displays, Surface Buds, Surface Pens and many more topics.

See the pages at Microsoft here.

The full specs of the Surface Duo can be seen below:

Screen Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB or 256 GB Network 4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM Operating System Android 10 Size/Weight 145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g Battery 3577mAh Camera 11MP, f/2.0 Price $1399 for 128 GB, $1499 for 256GB

You can check out our previous coverage on Surface Duo below.

Full tech specs of Surface Duo device here.

Microsoft revealed some new info regarding Surface Duo device, you can read it here.

Microsoft commented about Surface Duo availability outside the US, you can read it here.

Microsoft invented new innovative technologies for Surface Duo, you can read about it here.

You can now pre-order the new Surface Duo here from Microsoft Store starting at $1399.

via Neowin