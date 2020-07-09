Microsoft is expected to launch the Surface Duo soon, even though Surface Neo has been delayed. The company hasn’t been vocal about the progress of Surface Duo but we have seen Microsoft officials flaunting Surface Duo on social media.

According to commits (via Windows Latest) made by Microsoft, Surface Duo is set to pass the Android Compatibility test, meaning it could be on its way to launch soon. In case you don’t know, Google sets hardware requirements for OEMs that are needed to be fulfilled in order to pass the compatibility test. Microsoft is currently looking to get Surface Duo on Android 10 to pass Google’s Compatibility Test Suite.

This adds a check to test cases to support devices that use non-standard Windowing Modes. Tests have been updated where there is logic that is specific to single screen devices or fixed sized displays.

Microsoft is expected to launch the Surface Duo with Android 10 out of the box and the company will release Android 11 update later in the year. Currently, the Surface Duo spec sheet is mediocre at best with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of storage. To power the hardware, Microsoft will equip the device with 3,460mAh battery. However, the device will lack wireless charging, NFC and 5G.