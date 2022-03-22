Last week, Microsoft rolled out the Android March 2022 security patches to Surface Duo 2. And now, the software company is making it available for the first-generation Surface Duo devices.

Microsoft is now rolling out the Android March 2022 security patches to the Surface Duo devices via a firmware update. The update carries software version number 2022.113.26 and offers more than the security patches.

Alongside the March 2022 update, the latest firmware update also offers device stability improvements. Overall, the update should improve the overall user experience.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, the March 2022 security patches are already available for the Duo 2 devices. However, the March 2022 update for Duo 2 doesn’t include device stability improvements.

As stated by Microsoft, the new March 2022 update is rolling out in phases, meaning not all Duo users will get the update on the same day. However, the update will eventually be available to all Duo owners in the next few days, as promised by Microsoft.

Meanwhile, you can read the full official changelog of the March 2022 update below.

If you haven’t received the update yet, you can manually check whether you received it on your device by going to the Settings. It is worth noting that the update is currently rolling out to the unlocked variants of the Surface Duo.

For those who already received the update on their unlocked Duo devices, you can share your experience with the update in the comments section.