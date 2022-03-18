Microsoft is now pushing a new firmware update to Surface Duo 2 dual-display foldable smartphone. The update offers no new features, which is no surprise since this is a firmware update. Instead, the update comes with the latest Android security patch.

The update carries firmware version number 2022.106.38 and adds the March 2022 security patch to the Surface Duo 2 devices. However, the update changelog doesn’t mention the vulnerabilities that the update fixed. Nevertheless, users must install security updates in order to keep their devices safe.

The Android March 2022 security patch is currently available for the Surface Duo 2. The latest security patch the first-generation Surface Duo is running is the February 2022 patch, which was rolled out earlier this month. Aside from the February patch, Microsoft also rolled out the ability to run Android apps on their PCs using the Surface Duo.

Hopefully, Microsoft will roll out the March 2022 update to Surface Duo users as well.

Meanwhile, Surface Duo 2 users can check out the full official changelog of the latest firmware update below.

Changelog

However, as Microsoft stated, the update won’t be available for every Surface Duo 2 device from day 1. Since the update is rolling out in a phased manner, it might take a few days to reach every user.

In the meantime, you can manually check whether the update has arrived on your Surface Duo 2 by going to the Settings.

Do let us know in the comments if you’ve received the March 2022 security update on your Surface Duo 2 device.