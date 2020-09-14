The Surface Duo is a beautiful device but it comes in every colour as long as what you want is white, and the glass shell does not inspire much confidence.

You could, of course, purchase a bumper case (with different colours available for $40), or you could wrap your device, and the king of wraps, dbrand, already has you covered.

dbrand now has new vinyl skins and wraps for the Surface Duo that are certified by Microsoft available in a wide variety of colours and textures.

dbrand is selling skins for $19.95 and customized logos for $1.95.

You can buy the new Surface Duo here from Microsoft Store starting at $1399 an customize it at brand here.

You can also buy the rubberized bumper case for your Duo here from Microsoft Store. You can know more about Surface Duo from here.