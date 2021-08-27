Rumors are rife that Microsoft next-generation Surface Duo, the Surface Duo 2, will be released in the month of October. Now, fueling the rumors of the October launch date is the latest visit of the upcoming Surface Duo 2 to Geekbench benchmark website. But more importantly, the Geekbench listing reveals some of the key pieces of hardware of the upcoming dual display Surface phone.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will be powered by Snapdragon 888 bhipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, though it doesn’t mean the Duo 2 won’t have a higher RAM variant. It’ll also pack a Adreno 660 GPU for graphincs performance. Unfortunately, that’s all the benchmark listing has revealed about the smartphone specs.

Talking about the benchmark scores, the Duo 2 has performed fairly well on Geekbench 5, scoring a single-core performance of 1091 and a multi-core performance of 3517(via Slashleaks). The second-generation Surface Duo listed on the Geekbench 5 is powered by Android 11, and while that might disappoint many potential buyers, Microsoft will push the Anroid 12 update whenever it becomes available. Meanwhile, you can track all the Surface Duo 2 news here.

As we move closer to the launch date, we’ll get more exciting details about the Surface Duo 2. Rest assured, we’ll apprise you of all the latest leaks about the upcoming dual display phone, so stay tuned.