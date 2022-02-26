Last month, Microsoft rolled plenty of new features to the Surface Duo 2 users. Of all the added features, support for Android apps via the Your Phone app was the most exciting one. Thanks to the latest firmware update, this feature is now available for Surface Duo users.

There is much more than Android apps support for Duo users to get excited. The February firmware update also brings the latest security patches. Other noteworthy changes include device and UI stability improvements, improved system performance, and improvements to the Android Auto experience. You can see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Notably, the update is currently rolling to the unlocked variants of the Surface Duo in North America and Europe. The company is currently testing the release for carrier-locked Surface Duos, and the update should be available in a matter of a few days.

Meanwhile, you can download the update on your Surface Duo 2 by Checking for Updates in Settings.