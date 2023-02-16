Support for Emoji 15 available for Windows 11, here is how to enable it

To help you express yourself better, the Unicode consortium approved Emoji 15. And a couple of months after its launch, companies like Google and Meta started working on bringing them to their respective platforms. And now, Microsoft has joined the bandwagon by adding support for Unicode 15 emojis to Windows 11.

Windows 11 Insider Preview build 25300 for Dev Channel has an early version of Unicode 15 emojis. The new set of emojis, however, are currently hidden in the recently released Dev Channel Insider build, as spotted by Twitter user @PhantomOfEarth. And as you may know, there is an easy way to enable hidden features in Windows 11.

Support for Emoji 15 is coming soon to Windows 11! Build 25300 includes an early version of it, and shows squares in the emoji picker – likely placeholders for the new emojis (Emojipedia has a list: https://t.co/tYJKAkeq7c) vivetool /enable /id:40213648 pic.twitter.com/5WL8UCkcFx — PhantomOcean3?? (@PhantomOfEarth) February 16, 2023

Unlike the new way of ending tasks from the Windows 11 Taskbar, Emoji 15 by Unicode works on Windows 11 if you enable it via ViveTool. However, do not expect it to be as polished as you would like because this is an early preview. If you are running the latest Windows 11 Dev Channel Insider build, you can follow the steps below to enable Emoji 15 on your PC.

Download ViveTool GUI from GitHub. Install the app. Open the app and search for feature ID 40213648. Enable it.

Unicode 15 includes 21 new emojis, and if you count all the skin tones, the number stands at 31. Some of the new emojis include Jellyfish, Ginger, Hair Pick, Flute, and more. You can see the complete list of new emojis, you can visit the Emojipedia website.

In the coming months, Microsoft will eventually bring Unicode 15 emojis to a stable Windows 11 update. The Unicode 15 standard could either become available via Moment updates or the Windows Web Experience pack. If you think it is too minor of a feature, wait for a couple of months, and it should be available to every Windows 11 user.

If you are updated to the Windows 11 Dev Channel Insider build, will you enable Emoji 15 on your PC via ViveTool? Let us know in the comments section.