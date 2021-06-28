Super Smash Bros’ “next DLC fighter will be the last one”

In an in-depth look at Kazuya, the latest character joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, game director Masahiro Sakurai revealed that the next DLC fighter will be the games last.

“Up until now, we’ve created all sorts of fighters and stages. Gathering all of these games, new and old, and compiling them into a single product is a take that has meant a lot to me,” Sakurai explained towards the end of the deep dive video for new fighter Kazuya.

“Now that I think about it, it’s been close to 10 years since Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS systems was in development. I’ve been working on this for a long time, You could call it my life’s work,” Sakurai continued before announcing the news that “finally, the next DLC fighter will be the last one.”

“It’ll be a while before that announcement, but it’ll be available this year as planned, so please be patient,” Sakurai went on to say without giving any specific date. While the blurb for Fighters Pass Vol. 2 does say that “All Challenger Packs will be released by December 31st 2021,” this hardly narrows down the late beyond the end of the year.

During this deep dive video for Kazuya, it was also announced that launching alongside the latest DLC fighter will be a new set of Mii Fighter costumes. These include Lloyd from Tales of Symphonia, the Dragonborn from Skyrim, Dante from Devil May Cry and Shantae from Shantae.

While Super Smash Bros. might be done and dusted after this next character, that doesn’t mean the Smash Bros. series is set to expire, as the development will likely shift towards the next new entry in the series instead, though when that may launch we do not know.