Mojang Studios’ Minecraft will be represented in Nintendo’s flagship fighting game Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Revealed through an announcement video, the expressionless block-people of the world’s most popular video game are coming to Smash with four different characters to play as.

Not only is there the default Steve but also Alex, the Zombie and even the Enderman. The characters’ full moveset hasn’t been revealed but they will be based around placing and destroying blocks, using TNT, swords, pickaxes, pistons and more.

Furthermore, the game will also feature a Minecraft stage that will change with multiple different biomes becoming available as the match goes on. It’s quite in-depth. Check out the reveal below:

https://youtu.be/UfM8wL2DTJk

This is the second Microsoft property to make its way into Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Last year, the game saw the addition of Rare’s beloved Banjo-Kazooie into the game.