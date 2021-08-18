SEGA has announced the latest addition coming to Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and much to everyone’s surprise it’s Yakuza’s Kazuma Kiryu.

While previous additions to Super Money Ball Banana Mania have made the slightest bit of sense, SEGA appears to have thrown sensibility out of the window, by cramming Kazuma Kiryu into a tiny ball so we can roll him around Super Monkey Ball stages.

Similarly to the other characters who’ve been announced for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, playing as Kazuma Kiryu will change the collectable bananas in the game’s levels into bottles of Staminan X, which are a healing item within the Yakuza games.

Kazuma Kiryu will be joining Beat from Jet Set Radio, as well as Sonic and Tails, from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, who have also been confirmed to be in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as playable characters, each with their own style of collectables. Each of these characters will be free to unlock through normal gameplay.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is set to launch on October 5 for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation5, and who knows if any more wild additional characters will be announced by then.