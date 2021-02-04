The original Xbox’s cult classic exclusive Stubbs the Zombie: Rebel without a Pulse is coming to modern Xbox consoles this March.

Reported by TrueAchievements, Stubbs the Zombie was listed for release on the Xbox Store for release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Developed on the original Halo engine, Stubbs is being remastered for modern Xbox consoles by Aspyr Media, the developers who recently revived classic Star Wars games for new hardware.

The remaster is listed to release on March 16th.