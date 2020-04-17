A short time in the future, in a galaxy close, close to you – your couch – PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch players will be able to experience the joys of Star Wars Episode I: Racer.

Aspyr Media’s upcoming remaster will be coming to both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on May 12th! Just eight days later than the date, but it’ll do.

The new lick of paint for Star Wars Episode I: Racer will cost just £12, $15, on both platforms. While the PlayStation 4 Pro version will render in a full-fat 4K, the game will use the original game’s chunky Nintendo 64 models. They’re quite charming!

Star Wars Episode I: Racer will also benefit from some overhauled controls – that are remappable – PlayStation 4 Trophies. We hope one day it’ll come to Xbox One so that we can pump up that gamerscore!

“Good games should never be forgotten and great games deserve to be revisited as much as possible,” said producer James Vicari. “I think Racer, like Jedi Academy and Jedi Outcast before it, has two crucial qualities: it’s a great game and it has emotional resonance. Those are very important to us. We really believe in reuniting fans with something they cherished, or connecting a new audience with something they may have missed.”

