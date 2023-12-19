Stellar iPhone Eraser Review: Should You Get It?

Looking for a detailed Stellar iPhone Eraser review? This Windows-based software lets you erase all the data so that you can proceed with recycling, donating, or reselling your iOS device.

I’ve tested this software so that you can make an informed decision about choosing an iPhone data erasure software. In this review, I’ll cover its features, pricing, and general ease of use.

Pros Cons Removes complete data from iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch Doesn’t offer any free trial Doesn’t leave traces of data like Factory Reset Offers a limited number of subscription plans Wipes third-party app data and files No version is available for Mac machines Easy-to-use interface Free technical support is offered only on weekdays Simple installation and uninstallation process Selective data erasure isn’t supported

Stellar iPhone Eraser Features

Permanent iPhone Data Erasure

If you have manually deleted files from your iOS devices, the data can be recovered through various tools. With Stellar iPhone Eraser, you can permanently remove the data and its traces.

That way, you can prevent data misuse, even in the case of selling, exchanging, recycling, or giving away. What’s more, this iOS eraser software works on broken and damaged devices as well, if the touch screen works and the device is bootable.

Remove Personal Data from iPhone

Since factory reset will always leave traces of data in the device, using Stellar iPhone Eraser is a wise decision.

It can wipe your data from every folder. You can use this tool to protect your privacy while handing over the device to others for different reasons. It can remove any sensitive data such as messages, photos, videos, contacts, and Safari bookmarks.

Supported File Types

Stellar can successfully erase photos, videos, audio files, documents, and other file formats from your iPhone. Moreover, it wipes third-party apps, app data, browser search history, account details, and passwords from your phone.

Apart from these, Stellar iPhone Eraser supports the complete removal of the following data:

Contacts

Messages

Call History

Calendar

Reminders

Notes

Apps Library

Voice Memos

Notes Attachments

WhatsApp data

Viber data

Tango data

Line data

Kik data

WeChat data

iTunes backup files

iCloud backup files.

Supported Devices

Stellar iPhone Eraser supports all the latest versions of iPhone such as iPhone 15, 14, 13, 12, 11 Pro, XS MAX, XS, XR, X, 8, 7, along with the variants of these versions.

It can also remove data from all iPad models including iPad Air and iPad Mini. Moreover, it supports iPod touch.

Stellar iPhone Eraser is a Windows-based software. You need to install the application on a Windows computer and connect the iOS device to that computer.

It supports Windows 7 and all later versions, including 10 and 11. Your computer should also have 4 GB RAM and 500 MB of free hard disk space for installation.

User Interface

While testing, I found the user interface of this software quite simple. There are no confusing instructions. It only takes a few clicks to start the data erasure process.

However, the total time taken for the complete data removal process will vary from device to device. The progress is displayed on the screen in real-time.

This tool supports 5 different languages: English, French, Spanish, Italian, and Dutch. The license supports only one Windows device for removing data from 3/5 iOS devices.

Stellar iPhone Eraser Pricing

Stellar iPhone Eraser offers a 1-year license for $29.99 that allows you to use it to remove data from 3 iOS devices. If you want to use it on 5 devices, the price of the 1-year license becomes $39.99.

After you purchase the software, it gets instantly delivered to your inbox. When you activate the license, you automatically become eligible for premium customer and technical support from Stellar. The customer support team is available for 24 hours only on weekdays.

Stellar iPhone Eraser Review – Verdict

Stellar iPhone Eraser is a robust tool that helps you wipe all data and files from the iPhone.

If you’re looking for easy-to-use software for quick iPhone data removal, this software is ideal for you. There’s also a detailed user manual that you can follow for the complete how-to.

However, those looking for a tool with a free trial or freemium version will be disappointed. Moreover, there’s no option to remove selective data from the device.

How did you like this Stellar iPhone Eraser review? Also, don’t forget to share your experience if you purchase it.