Valve has revealed that they will be cancelling SteamVR OSX support for future updates to their virtual reality API.

Announced via an update on the official Steam forums, Valve revealed that SteamVR OSX support has been officially canned so the team can continue to focus on Windows and Linux.

“SteamVR had ended OSX support so our team can focus on Windows and Linux,” Valve announced.

“We recommend that OSX users continue to opt into the SteamVR [MacOS] branches for access to legacy builds.

Users can opt into a branch by right-clicking on SteamVR in Steam, and selecting Properties —> Betas.”

While not an official announcement, we can assume that Valve’s recent launch of Half-Life Alyx will not be seeing a MacOS release.