Chrome for Android to add support for clearing browing data for Archived tabs

Google is now working to add support for archived tabs to clear browsing data, which is now being experimented on Chrome for Android. What this means is apart from cookies, browsing history, and others, you can able to delete archived tabs data

We found the commit “[declutter] Support clear browsing data for archived tabs.” It means that likely, both quick delete and normal delete browsing data dialogs will support clearing archived tabs data.

Here’s what the commit is like:

And here’s what the support looks like:

According to what we observed, Chrome archives tabs you haven’t used for 7 days to inactive tabs area and closes them after 60 days, but it’s changeable via Settings. You can able to close all inactive tabs at once or jump to settings and set Chrome to make tabs inactive for after 14 days or after 30 days.

Google has been testing the Tab declutter feature in Chrome on Android for quite some time now, as our friends over at Windows Report spotted. The experimental feature behind a flag when enabled automatically archives unused tabs and deletes the inactive tabs after. Archived tabs will then be separated from the main tabs view and available to close them.

Google has been working on a lot of improvements for its Android mobile app for quite some time now. Not too long ago, we also reported that the tech giant is upgrading Android’s Safety Check feature after its desktop version, adding support for background playback for the read-aloud feature, and showing fewer warnings for APK downloads with Play Protect.