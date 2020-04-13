Valve’s virtual reality opus Half-Life: Alyx can now be enjoyed without a VR headset thanks to mods.

Fans recently discovered console commands within the VR shooter that would enable a temperamental non-VR mode for the game.

After a few weeks, modders have gotten the game to work almost flawlessly without an Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index or Windows Mixed Reality headset.

The Half-Life: Alyx non VR mod is also playable with mouse and keyboard instead of the traditional VR controllers it naturally supports. A complex key binding setup allows players use their mouse and keyboard to manipulate Alyx as they would in VR, including buttons to rotate controllers and sit down.

Don’t expect your VR-less experience to be without errors. The modification does have some noted difficult sections due to the hugely complicated control scheme created for the game. There is also the chance that your game might have a red screen error.

To download the modification, go to this GitHub page and follow the detailed instructions.