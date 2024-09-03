Steam's latest survey shows Windows 11 surpassing Windows 10 as gamers' choice

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows 11 has finally become gamers’ number-one choice above Windows 10 for the first time in Steam’s history. The popular storefront has recently published its monthly hardware survey (August 2024), detailing that Windows 11 gained a 3,36% increase over Windows 10 compared to the previous month.

Windows 11 usage on Steam has now risen to 49%, surpassing Windows 10, which dropped to 47%. Microsoft launched the now-AI-powered OS in October 2021, but the hardware requirement to run it has made users decide to stay in Windows 10.

But, as the Redmond tech giant reminded us that it’s ending Windows 10 support in October 2025, many have started looking into the newer OS as a free upgrade. Windows 10’s slow goodbye is now guaranteed as Microsoft also said that the 21H2 version for Enterprise and Education would no longer receive security updates after June 2024.

Earlier this year, Steam also announced that it was dropping its support for Windows 7 and 8. Users on both of these operating systems have dropped significantly in recent years and the trend is expected to continue, with now only 0.37% of users having Windows 7 and 0.07% with Windows 8.1.

Microsoft is currently prepping for the biggest Windows 11, the AI-friendly 24H2 version. The update has been launched in several preview insider channels and Copilot+ PCs in recent months and it’s only a matter of time until Microsoft releases it on the Stable channel for everyone sometime this year.