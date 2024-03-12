Windows 10 21H2 to reach end-of-life in June this year

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft has announced that Windows 10 version 21H2 will reach its end of life on June 11, 2024. This means that Microsoft will no longer provide security updates or technical support for this version of the operating system.

Windows 10 version 21H2 was originally released in November 2021 and has been superseded by newer versions of Windows 10, including versions 22H2 and 23H2. Microsoft typically supports each version of Windows 10 for 18 months before ending support.

The end of life for Windows 10 version 21H2 means that users will need to upgrade to a newer version of Windows 10 or switch to Windows 11 to continue receiving security updates and support from Microsoft.

Microsoft has stated that it will continue to support Windows 10 until October 2025, but this only applies to the latest version of the operating system. Users who are still running older versions of Windows 10, such as version 21H2, will need to upgrade to a newer version to continue receiving support.

But what does this number mean?

The numbering system used in Windows 10 and 11 versioning (e.g., 21H2, 22H2) follows a specific format:

First two digits (e.g., 21, 22): Represent the year (2021, 2022) the update was released.

Represent the year (2021, 2022) the update was released. Letter H: Denotes “Half-year update.” Microsoft typically releases major updates twice a year in the: Spring (H1): Referred to as the first half of the year. Fall (H2): Referred to as the second half of the year.

Denotes “Half-year update.” Microsoft typically releases major updates twice a year in the:

Users who are still running Windows 10 version 21H2 should consider upgrading to a newer version of Windows 10 or Windows 11 as soon as possible to ensure that they continue to receive important security updates and support from Microsoft.