Steam’s digital game festival is set to run from June 16th to June 22nd to celebrate upcoming games all week long.

Announced in a news post on Steam today, this summers Steam Next Fest promises to let you “Explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with the teams about their games in progress”

Notably, the date this Steam Next Fest is set to run is just after the proposed dates for E3 this year, June 15th to 17th. These E3 dates are just prospective at the moment, however, but any physical event has already been cancelled.

After last year when everyone decided to just host their own conference without the banner of E3 claiming all the credit, we might well see a similar thing this year, but for that, we’ll have to wait and see.

For a little glimpse at what kind of thing we’ll be in for at the Steam Next Fest, however, you can watch the trailer from February’s Steam Game Festival below, as it’s the same kind of show, just under a different name.

You can sign up to get a festival reminder on the news page, though we’ll be endeavouring to keep you up to date on the latest news with the festival over here as well.