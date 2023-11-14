Here’s what Starfield fans are saying about the “snub” at The Game Awards

Starfield is missing out on the Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards this year, despite all the hype and anticipation. The Bethesda-developed sci-fi space game merely gets recognized at the awarding show, amassing only one nomination for Best RPG, and that’s it.

But, why? Sure, Starfield did break the studio’s record for its highest-selling game ever, but a lack of Game of the Year nomination (not even a win) is surely being looked at as a sign of a flop.

Starfield fans have a lot to say about the “snub,” and it’s a case of disappointed, but not surprised. One fan calls out Bethesda, calling the game’s “wasted potential” and half-assed, half-baked approach are the reasons why it’s being left out.

“What the game needed most was focus. It’s great to get a wide selection of activities, but they come across more as content fluff when they’re not fully realized. The game has the first two ingredients in about a dozen different recipes, but none make a meal,” another one says.

And the problem is that it’s a case of quality vs. quantity. The game is massive, the graphic is stunning, and the amount of activities you can do there is plenty, but it just feels bland, repetitive, and less meaningful. It feels like they could have taken more risks and expanded the scope of the game

It did win the GOTY the Xbox Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards not too long ago, though, but for a game of this caliber, people would expect more.

Ouch.