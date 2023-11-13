Microsoft-backed Starfield gets left out at The Game Awards 2023. Worst snub of the year?

It’s a brutal day at Microsoft-owned Bethesda. The hotly-anticipated Starfield, which broke the record for the studio’s highest-selling title, is being left out of the Game of the Year nominations at The Game Awards 2023.

Despite its critical acclaim and commercial success, Starfield has not been nominated for Game of the Year at this year’s Game Awards. Instead, the star-studded nominees list includes Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Notably absent from the Game of the Year category, Starfield received only one nomination this year – Best RPG, alongside Baldur’s Gate 3, Final Fantasy XVI, Lies of P, and Sea of Stars. Not even for Best Game and/or Art Direction, or Best Score & Music. Nothing.

Sure, the Game of the Year does look star-studded. But, why was Starfield excluded? It won the Xbox Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards and was even nominated for Ultimate Game of the Year. To snub such a highly-anticipated title like this and only give it one nomination is indeed surprising for many.

Ouch.