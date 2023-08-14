Starfield launch day will be an interactive event, according to a Microsoft leak

Starfield launch day will happen in less than a month, and September 2023 will now always be remembered for Starfield, to the gaming community everywhere. Starfield is one of the most anticipated games in recent history, and Microsoft wants to make sure the game lives up to its hype.

You can pre-install Starfield now if you haven’t done already. And if you’re not sure about purchasing it yet, you should know that you can play Starfield on both your Xbox and your PC with a single purchase.

As we said, Microsoft is making sure Starfield lives up to everybody’s expectations, and the Redmond-based tech giant is apparently holding an interactive event on Starfield launch day, which will be on September 6.

According to some insider leaks, Microsoft is very excited about it.

Just got word from a confidential source that Microsoft will be holding a interactive launch event for #Starfield Let’s just say, they were really excited when talking to me about it ? — Karim Jovian (@KJovian) August 13, 2023

While we still don’t know what this interactive launch event will mean, it will probably be packed up with some Xbox exclusives or in-game rewards, or limited editions of Starfield-related merchandise.

But either way, you should get yourself prepared for it, because it will be a global event, with many prizes and bonuses.

Are you excited about it?