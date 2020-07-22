Bioware’s beloved Star Wars: The Old Republic MMO has finally arrived on Steam after nine years of release.

Star Wars: The Old Republic originally released through a proprietary launcher and Origin back in 2011, back when EA refused to release their games through third-party services such as Steam.

Now, nine years after the original release of the game, the Star Wars MMO is now available on Valve’s storefront in its full free-to-play form. Star Wars: The Old Republic also has five expansions to play through for those who enjoy the base game.

“Star Wars: The Old Republic is the only massively multiplayer online game with a Free-to-Play option that puts you at the center of your own story-driven Star Wars saga,” says the official Steam description for Bioware’s MMO. “With 5 narrative expansions, become the hero of your own Star Wars adventure as you choose your path down the Light or Dark side of the Force.”

If you want some headers as to how to get into The Old Republic MMO, we fully recommend the YouTube channel Swtorista.