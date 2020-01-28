As part of their Stadia Pro subscription, all Stadia Pro users will receive two more free games in February. The two games up for grab next month are a decent offering, consisting of Metro Exodus and Gylt.

Metro Exodus is a first-person shooter, developed by 4A Games and published by Deep Silver. The game is set in the year 2036, two years after the events of Metro: Last Light, and puts the player in the shoes of the protagonist Artyom.

The year is 2036. A quarter-century after nuclear war devastated the earth, a few thousand survivors still cling to existence beneath the ruins of Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro. They have struggled against the poisoned elements, fought mutated beasts and paranormal horrors, and suffered the flames of civil war. But now, as Artyom, you must flee the Metro and lead a band of Spartan Rangers on an incredible, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in search of a new life in the East.

Gylt is the Google Stadia’s big exclusive, although there’s a chance that it’s not actually all that exclusive. It’s a single-player puzzle title where you must help Sally, the player character, navigate a surprising world in the search for her missing cousin Emily.

Enter the new creation from Tequila Works, a journey where you face your worst fears and are confronted with the emotional impact of your actions. Set in a creepy and melancholic world, GYLT is an eerie story mixing fantasy and reality in a surrealist place where your nightmares become reality. Hide from terrible creatures or confront them as you find your way through the challenges of this wicked world.

Both games will be available to download for free as of February 1st, 2020. They’ll be free until the end of February.

If you’re a Stadia Pro user and you have yet to pick up January’s free duo, no worries! You still have until January 31st to claim Thumper and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

A Stadia Pro subscription costs $9.99/month. If you own a Stadia Founder’s Edition, you can gift a friend a Buddy Pass, which gives them access to three months of Stadia Pro for free.

If you don’t own a Stadia and want to get in on the action, you can follow the link here to pick up a Premiere Edition.