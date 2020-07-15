Google is reminding you that Stadia is alive and not just through the monthly subscription you forgot to cancel after that free trial you never used. Actually, Google Stadia is reminding you of its existence through the announcement of 20 new games that are coming to the service.

Revealed through a new Stadia Connect livestream, Google revealed that the following games will be arriving to their service.

One Hand Clapping (available now)

PUBG season 8 (launching July 30, 2020)

Serious Sam 4 (launching August, 2020)

PGA Tour 2K21 (launching August 21, 2020)

Super Bomberman R Online (launching Fall, 2020)

NBA 2k21 (launching Fall, 2020)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (launching Fall, 2020)

Dead by Daylight (launching September, 2020)

Hitman (launching September 1, 2020)

Hitman 2 (launching September 1, 2020)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (launching September 18, 2020)

Hello Neighbor (launching September 20, 2020)

Outriders (launching Holiday, 2020)

Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek (launching Holiday, 2020)

Hitman 3 (launching January, 2021)

As for the five new exclusive games, Google revealed that Gears Tactics developer Splash Damage will be releasing their new game, Outcasters, exclusively on Stadia; Orcs Must Die 3 is available now; and Harmonix, Supermassive Games, and Uppercut Games are all working on games for Stadia.