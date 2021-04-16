After Bloomberg Japan reported that the studio had several interested buyers, Square Enix has since given a statement and shot down the rumour.

Following the report, Square Enix’s stoke rose a tremendous 13.80% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, though they were quick to quash this reporting.

Announced in a statement that was subsequently broadcast on Twitter, Square Enix have refuted this report stating “this report is not based on any announcement by SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. We do not consider selling off the company or any part of its businesses”.

The statement continued with a conclusive “nor have we received any offer from any third party to acquire the company or any part of its businesses.” in the hopes of shutting these rumours down matter of factly.

While Square Enix might have had the flop of Marvel’s Avengers on its hands, there are undoubtedly promising games still in development such as Final Fantasy XVI, and Forspoken, which are in themselves more than likely to stave off buyers.

Square Enix here in Japan just reacted officially, shooting down the rumor: https://t.co/HIzftxthGR https://t.co/jrwy2mbgHn pic.twitter.com/envQ33gIKO — Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) April 16, 2021

While the thought of Square Enix being bought may seem like a stretch, especially after this statement, Microsoft did end up buying Bethesda Zenimax for a colossal $7.5 billion, so these deals can happen.