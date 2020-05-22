Earlier this month, Facebook and Google announced that they will allow employees to work from home till the end of this year to protect them from coronavirus. This was followed by Twitter who said that employees can work from home for as long as they like. Now, Spotify has joined the list confirming that its employees can work from home till the end of the year.

As reported by Variety, Spotify will allow all its employees around the world to work from home until the end of the year. The company is based out of Stockholm, with regional offices in several other cities including New York, London and Tokyo.

Earlier today, we announced the extension of our work-from-home arrangement for all Spotify employees globally. We will continue to track local government guidelines city-by-city and take a phased approach of opening our offices when we deem it safe to do so. Our employees’ health and safety is our top priority. No employee will be required to come into the office and can choose to work from home through the end of the year. – Spotify (via TechCrunch)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has been a major voice against work from home as he believes that switching to entirely remote offices would just be “replacing one dogma with another dogma.” However, Microsoft still has told employees that they can work from home until October of 2020.